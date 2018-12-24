Thieves stealing directly from shoppers’ trollies, DUP MP tells police

A DUP MP has warned the public to be “extra careful” after receiving reports of thefts from shopping trolleys and cars at “local shopping centres”.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon said: “The people involved work in a team to two, one to take the trolley of food when the person is opening their car they look away for just a moment and the food is away, and they then chase the culprit and the other then attempts to steal your car.

DUP MP Jim Shannon

“In the midst of the hustle and bustle of Christmas it is easy to be distracted as there are those who are just waiting for the unexpecting shopper and on their own.”

Mr Shannon said he has “alerted the PSNI”.

He continued: “Never ever leave yours keys in the initiation, keep them in your hand or pocket or handbag. Be alert to the two men that are out to ruin your preparation for Christmas. There is CCTV in operation in shopping centres, but I have alerted the PSNI to this practice.

“I am aware in the past some have had their Christmas shopping stolen, how despicable can you get that you would deprive decent people of their food shops or steal their car. Be careful, be aware, be alert as it is when your least expecting it.”