Thieves target vehicles in busy park and ride facility

Motorists have been warned that thieves are striking in the area of the popular park and ride facility at Dunsilly, outside Antrim.

A number of incidents have been reported to police where vehicles parked in the busy park and ride facility at the Dunsilly roundabout have been broken into and items stolen.

Police have been distributing information leaflets in the Dunsilly park and ride area. Picture: PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said officers would be patrolling the area and urged motorists to take care when leaving their vehicles.

"Please ensure that your car is locked securely. Do not leave windows or sunroofs open. Please remove any items of value from view.

"If you use the park and ride and you notice suspicious activity, please report it by phoning 101.

"Local Neighbourhood Police patrolled the area and distributed some information leaflets. Local police will be patrolling all Park and Rides in the area," the spokesperson added.