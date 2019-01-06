Thieves try to smash through wall to steal ATM

Thieves are believed to have used stolen machinery to try and smash through a shop in Co Tyrone to steal an ATM machine, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives are investigating after an attempted ATM theft in Omagh during the early hours of this morning (Sunday, January 6).”

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Thieves used a piece of plant machinery in a bid to remove the ‘built-in’ cash machine from a shop on Old Mountfield Road at around 4am.

“We believe the piece of machinery was stolen from a building site a short distance away, and was set on fire immediately after the incident.

“I am keen to trace the movements of a dark-coloured Volkswagen Passat which headed towards Cookstown, and I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen this vehicle around this time, or prior to when the incident was reported, to call us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about this crime to call detectives in Omagh CID by calling 101, quoting reference 243 of 06/01/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”