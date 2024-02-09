Third man appears in court charged with teenager Blake Newland’s murder

Blake Newland was stabbed a number of times during an incident at Woodland Walk in the town

Michael McGlinchey, 53, from Roe Mill Gardens in Limavady, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday via video link.

McGlinchey was charged with the murder of Mr Newland, who was stabbed a number of times during an incident at Woodland Walk in the town last Friday evening.

He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, McGlinchey spoke only to confirm that he could hear and see the court and that he understood the charge against him.

Detective Sargent Paul O’Donnell said he was aware of the facts and the circumstances of the case and said he believes he could connect the accused to the charge.

The defence solicitor made no application for bail, saying that his client was “highly sensitive” of local feelings at the moment.

“On that basis, we will not make an application for bail, but we may well be in the not-too-distant future,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Peter King said there were a number of co-accused in the case and was keen to keep all the matters together.

Stephen Owen McGlinchey, 27, from Dunmore Place, and Andrew McGlinchey, 29, from Roe Mill Gardens, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the teenager’s murder.

Andrew McGlinchey was also charged with assault on a police officer.

The judge granted legal aid in Michael McGlinchey’s case and adjourned the matter until March 4, when McGlinchey and his co-accused will appear in court via video link.

Mr Newland’s funeral took place on Thursday.