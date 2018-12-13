Third man charged in relation to murder case

A third man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of 29-year-old Padraig Fox in the Burrendale Park Road area of Newcastle on Saturday.

Today in Downpatrick Magistrates Court, 20-year-old Nathan Rice of Bernagh Green, Newcastle was charged with making a false statement and burgling the Slieve Donard Hotel and stealing three bottles of spirits, both on the same date as the murder.

Mr Rice was refused bail as he was considered likely to abscond and commit further offences. The case has been adjourned until 3 January.

Donach Rice, 21, from Kilkeel Road in Annalong has already been charged with the murder, while Paul Patrick Magennis, 26, from Burrendale Park Road, Newcastle, also faces charges relating to the case.

Padraig’s remains will leave 3 Forde Green, Seaforde on Saturday at 9.15am for St McCartan’s Church Loughinisland for 10.00am Requiem Mass.