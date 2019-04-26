This is the moment N.I. thieves set fire to a tractor and digger after stealing two ATM machines

The moment criminals set fire to a tractor and digger used in the theft of two ATM machines in Northern Ireland on Friday has been caught on camera.

The incident occurred at a supermarket on Larne Link Road in Ballymena.

The tractor and digger were set on fire outside a supermarket. (Photo/Video: Laura O'Boyle)

The dramatic scenes were captured by Laura O'Boyle.

Officers were alerted to the theft at around 3:00am on Friday.

A nearby police patrol responded and spotted the ATMs being driven away from the area on the back of a pick-up type vehicle.

They followed and subsequently located the vehicle abandoned on the Woodside Road.

A tractor and digger used to remove the cash machines were set alight at supermarket.

Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said: "The recovered ATMs will now be examined for any forensic evidence they might yield.

"On this occasion the quick response of the police patrol was able to force the thieves to abandon their vehicles and the ATMs and they have fled empty-handed. It is likely that the digger and tractor involved were stolen however no reports of such machinery being stolen have been received as yet."

"I want to reassure the public that we continue to do everything that we can to try stop these attacks and catch those responsible.

"We have dedicated an increased the amount of resources to tackling this issue including actively patrolling ATM sites day and night.

"However, the reality is that these attacks are carried out across a wide geographical area and we cannot be present at every ATM location all of the time."

D.C.I. Henderson added: "We really need the public to help us and report anything suspicious, as a number of people did in Ballymena this morning.

"I would ask for anyone with any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 121 26/04/19. Let us know if you saw anything or know anything that could help us identify those responsible."