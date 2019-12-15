This is the package that was thrown from a speeding car - man now in custody 'helping police with their inquiries'

A man is now in custody after a police chase in the Newtownabbey area.

During the incident a package of drugs was thrown from the car - and the driver ran from the scene.

This is the package that was thrown from a speeding car

A post on PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page says: "Just goes to show you, you never know what a routine stop will bring you.

"Police on patrol decide to stop a car near Doagh.

"They light up the blue lights and put on the sirens to signal for the car to stop.

"The driver had a different idea.... Off he goes... failing to stop. Not only that but a "package" is thrown out of the car!! (see said package below).

"The driver unfortunately turned into a dead end.... Bad for him... Good for us.

"The car is abandoned and the driver hot foots it away. In the car was another little package (see below again).

"We now have one man in police custody "helping us with enquiries".

"Great result for us... Not so much for him."