This is what your surroundings will be - if you are stopped after driving to that Christmas night out

Police have issued a sobering post asking motorists to have a first look at what they will see if they are caught driving above the prescribed alcohol limit.

In a timely post, a PSNI Facebook post says: "Imagine having a great night out with your work friends at your annual Christmas party.

A PSNI cell

"Now imagine driving home after consuming so much alcohol that you are above the prescribed limit.

"Let's say you make it home in one piece...

Let's say you got away with this one...

"Now comes the wake up call...

You didn't make it home, you're lying in a cell contemplating where you went wrong.

"Maybe you should have took a taxi or caught the last train/bus.

"Facing a lifetime behind bars for killing someone while driving with excess alcohol.

"Plenty of time to think when you are in custody.

"This Christmas #Thinkbeforeyoudrink".