This N.I. boy (13) is missing - P.S.N.I. are concerned about his safety

The P.S.N.I. has issued a missing person appeal for a 13 year-old boy from Northern Ireland.

Stefan King went missing at around 1:00pm this afternoon.

Stefan King.

"We're becoming concerned for his welfare after he went missing," said the P.S.N.I.

"Stefan frequents various parts of Lurgan, from Mourneview to Shankill and all in between.



"If you see Stefan or know where he is, please call us immediately.



"Stefan, if you're seeing this, you're not in any trouble, please head up to Lurgan station or phone 101 and we'll come get you," added the police.