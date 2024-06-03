This poor dog was dumped from a car on Saturday and is now being looked after by the PSNI who say 'he is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media page says that officers ‘received a report late on Saturday 1st June 2024 that a dog had been dumped from a black car in the Whitehouse Park area of Newtownabbey.
They say that the dog which is pictured below "is currently safe and well with Police”.
“He is very friendly, seems to be well looked after and was missing his owner very much,” says the post.
"We are concerned this dog may have been stolen from a loving family and subsequently dumped.
“If you recognise this dog or believe you know who he belongs to please get in contact by phoning 101 and quoting serial number 2137 of 01/06/24.”