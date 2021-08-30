‘Those who glorify terrorist killers repeatedly terrorise their victims’: Rev Alan Irwin

Rev Alan Irwin speaking during the UTV documentary 'Justice in Jeopardy?'

Co Fermanagh-based clergyman Rev Alan Irwin, whose father and uncle were both murdered by the IRA, is one of those featured in a documentary being broadcast on UTV tonight.

Rev Irwin’s father Thomas was a part-time UDR soldier who was shot dead at his Omagh workplace in 1986. His uncle Fred Irwin, also a part-time UDR member, was murdered in 1979.

The documentary investigates the highly controversial proposals to halt all criminal investigations into Troubles-related crimes, as well as ending the legacy inquest process and any civil actions.

While some military veterans, victims and politicians are in favour of an all-encompassing amnesty to “draw a line” under the past – which would be applicable to former terrorists as well as members of the security forces – news of the proposals provoked a widespread backlash across the political spectrum.

Announcing the government’s intention to bring forward the necessary legislation, last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons that the new bill would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”.

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis told Parliament the decision to create a ‘statute of limitations’ had not been taken lightly.

However, the five main political parties in Northern Ireland and the Irish government have also rejected the idea of a blanket ban on prosecutions.

During the ‘Justice in Jeopardy?’ programme tonight, Rev Irwin questions the wisdom of an effective amnesty that effectively equates, in some respects, the lawful actions of the security forces with terrorist attacks.

“As victims we are continuously terrorised every day by a different form of terrorism, when we have those apologists who stand up and eulogise terrorists, who glorify terrorists – that is terrorising their victims over and over again,” he said.

“What are we trying to reconcile? Good with evil, without repentance and remorse and retribution? It can’t be done,” Rev Irwin added.

The film also captures the hurt and sense of loss experienced by Seamus McDonald, whose both parents were brutally murdered by the UFF in front of him and his baby sister at their Newtownabbey home in 1976.

Asked what he lost that night, he says: “Everything. Whoever I was meant to be in life with my parents died that day, along with my mother and father.”

Mr McDonald adds, “What sort of precedent are they setting if they can just draw a line under mass murder, and forget about it?”

Another contributor, Shane Laverty, speaks for the first time about his brother Robert – an 18-year-old RUC officer murdered during an IRA gun attack while on duty almost 50 years ago in north Belfast.

The second half of the programme will be a studio discussion, examining the issues arising from the report, featuring former police ombudsman Nuala O’Loan, NI Secretary Brandon Lewis and former head of the Armed Forces, Lord Dannatt.

UTV producer and presenter Niall Donnelly, said: “From the families’ point of view, we hope the programme conveys the emotion and complexity of the pain experienced by so many here during the Troubles.”

• ‘Up Close – Justice in Jeopardy?’ will air on Tuesday, August 31 on UTV at 10.45pm.

