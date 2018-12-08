Threat to kill a man allegation

A man accused of threatening to kill a man and possessing an offensive weapon - an aerosol and lighter - with intent to commit arson with intent to endanger life has been released on bail.

Lee Jonathan McAuley (25), of Wellington Green, Larne, is alleged to have committed the offences on November 11 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 6 the defendant was granted £500 bail to reside at an address outside Larne and he is not to attempt to contact the injured party.

The case was adjourned to January.