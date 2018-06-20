Three-and-a-half years for knife-wielding street robber

A 22-year old man from Dunmurry who committed two early-morning street robberies whilst armed with a Stanley Knife was handed a three-and-a-half year sentence yesterday.

Ryan Gerard Brendan McAuley targeted two separate men in two incidents in south Belfast, and on both occasions his victims were threatened at knifepoint.

The first occurred at around 3.15am on September 4 on the Upper Lisburn Road, and the second five days later at around 1am on the Malone Road.

From Colinmill, McAuley was told by Judge Paul Ramsey that he will serve half his sentence in prison,and half on licence. He had initially denied involvement, but later admitted to a range of charges.