Three arrested after attack on teenager

Three men have been arrested in connection with an attack which has left a teenager in a critical condition.

At around 4.15pm yesterday (Friday, May 3) police were called to reports of a disturbance at a flat on the Donegall Road, in south Belfast. Once inside they located the 17-year-old victim injured and unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said: “The arrested males were detained at the scene and were taken to Musgrave police station for questioning. They remain in police custody this morning.

“Anyone who can assist us with our investigation is asked to contact Musgrave CID on 101, quoting reference 1018 03/05/19.”