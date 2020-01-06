Three arrested after man's body found in Co Antrim flat - post mortem due to take place

The scene of the Carrickfergus death
The scene of the Carrickfergus death
Three people have been arrested after the body of 47-year-old Glen Quinn was found in a Carrickfergus flat.

A PSNI spokesman said that detectives "have arrested a 38 year old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent; a 39 year old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47 year old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent".

All three remain in custody at this time.

A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Victim Glen Quinn was 'kind-hearted' and 'not involved in wrongdoing'

