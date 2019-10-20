Three arrested after paramilitary-style attack

Detectives have arrested three men following a suspected paramilitary style attack at Cloughfern Roundabout in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday 20 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: "One of the men, aged 44, is believed to have been one of two men who ordered a third to attend the area to receive a beating shortly after midnight.

Police are appealing for information

"A passing police patrol intervened and arrested a suspect at the scene on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at this time.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was arrested a short time later, following a further altercation, and was subsequently charged to appear at Belfast Magistrates at a later date in relation to disorderly behaviour, assault on police and possession of an offensive weapon.

A second suspect in the original attack, a 39-year-old man, was arrested this afternoon and remains in custody at present.

"We are continuing with our enquiries into this incident and would ask anyone with any information or anyone who drove past Cloughfern Roundabout at the time of the assault and has dash-cam footage to contact detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 103 20/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."