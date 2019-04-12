Three arrested after police seize drugs

Two men aged 39 and a 36-year-old woman were arrested after suspected class B drugs with an estimated street value of around £65,000 were recovered in north Belfast this morning.

The men were detained after police stopped their vehicle in the Ballycastle Court area and discovered a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £40,000.

The woman was arrested after suspected cannabis resin worth around £25,000 was discovered during a subsequent search at a nearby property.

All three were arrested on suspicion of possession of suspected class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

“All three are currently in police custody assisting with our enquiries,” Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said.

“This proactive operation has resulted in a large quantity of suspected drugs being taken off our streets, where they would have caused destruction across local communities. We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion – we will seek to identify them and place them before the courts,” he added.