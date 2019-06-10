Three arrested after robbers target four businesses across Belfast in under 90 minutes

Detectives hunting culprits behind four robbery bids in different corners of Belfast within under 90 minutes have made a number of arrests.

In the first incident, police were told that at about 12.30pm on Sunday two males had entered a shop on Mountpottinger Road, inner-east Belfast.

One of them approached the counter to pay for an item and, when the shop till was opened, the second male leapt over the counter and put his hand in the till drawer to grab money.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and a worker, during which the employee received an injury to her arm.

The suspects fled with a sum of money and got into a car outside the shop, possibly a red-coloured Renault Megane.

One male is described as being approximately 30 years of age, tall with very short ginger hair, ginger stubble, and was wearing a khaki green ‘Ellesse’ hoody with two white horizontal stripes.

The second male is described as being in his 20s, with dark coloured hair and wearing a black woolly hat, black raincoat, grey sweatpants, black Nike trainers with a white sole.

A short time later, at 1.20pm we received a report about another incident at commercial premises in Finwood Park in the strongly-loyalist Taughmonagh area of south Belfast.

In this instance, a male, who is described as being aged in his 20s, wearing a distinctive black coat with red zips, entered the premises and stole an amount of money from the till, struggling with a staff member before running away.

In the next incident, reported to police at 1.30pm, there was an attempted robbery at a business in the Erinvale Drive area in nearby Finaghy, also in south Belfast.

A single male, who is described as being in his mid-20s, wearing a black tracksuit top, attempted to steal money from the till, but was unsuccessful.

In the final incident, reported at 1.52pm, a single male entered commercial premises in the Rowan Drive area of Dunmurry, in the south west of the city.

They queued at the till before then attempting to grab money when the till opened but was unsuccessful.

The male is described as being in his 20s, slim build with a moustache and wearing a black coat with red zips, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a white tick.

Just before 3pm a police patrol located and stopped a Red Renault Megane on Lower Crescent in south Belfast and three men, aged 26, 35 and 53 were arrested.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery, theft, two counts of attempted theft, possession of a class A drug and possessing of a class A drug with intent to supply. He remains in custody at this stage.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft, two counts of attempted theft, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class c drug.

The 55-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft, two counts of attempted theft, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The 35 and 55 year old men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI said: “These incidents were terrifying for the members of staff involved and I wish to reassure the local community that Police are doing all they can to identify those responsible for these types of incidents and bring them before the courts.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of each of these incidents yesterday afternoon, who saw two males acting suspiciously, or who believes they saw the a vehicle matching that reported to have been used by the suspects, to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference 931 of 09/06/19.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.