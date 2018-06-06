Three arrested over assault

Police have arrested three females, two aged 24 and one aged 21 on suspicion of a number of offences following an assault on a woman in the Altmore Close area of Antrim yesterday, Tuesday, June 5.

It was reported as the injured party was walking along Altmore Close a grey/silver BMW drew up and three females and a male got out.

It is alleged that the three females proceeded to assault the woman.

The woman attended hospital for treatment to her injuries, but was later released.

Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to contact Police at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 964 05/06/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.