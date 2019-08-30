Three injured in paramiltary style attack

Three men have been injured following a suspected paramilitary style assault in Londonderry.

The incident took place in the Clon Dara area of the city on Thursday night.

A man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, and a man in his 40s were injured by attackers wielding baseballs bats and iron bars.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters has made an appeal for information.

“Shortly before 10.55pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred outside a house in the area involving a number of people. It is believed that both baseball bats and iron bars were used during the incident,” he said.

“A man in his 40s received injuries to his body during the incident. A man in his 30s received injuries to his face and body and a man in his 20s received injuries to his legs and body following the assault. All three men were taken to hospital for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Attacks of this nature are reckless and involve a high and sustained level of violence. Many of those carrying out these attacks are steeped in the very criminality they claim they are trying to stop.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2321 29/08/19.”