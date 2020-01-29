Three men arrested after £1 million cannabis seized - PSNI say 'drug dealers don’t care about communities'

PSNI have arrested three men and seized £1 million pounds worth of cannabis in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said that local Belfast Officers stopped a car on the Ravenhill Road yesterday afternoon and arrested the occupants on suspicion of drugs offences.

A significant quantity of cannabis was then uncovered during a follow up search of an address in Belfast.

And the third suspect was also arrested during the search.



This morning those arrested - aged 61-years, 43-years and 29-years - are in custody.



D/Insp Pete Mullan said: “Drug dealers don’t care about communities and they use violence and intimidation to maintain their control.

"Money spent on cannabis and other drugs is often used to finance criminal gangs involved in other criminality.



"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in the drugs trade and those who are involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved, should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."



Anyone with information or concerns about the supply of drugs in their community should call us on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.