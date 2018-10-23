Three men arrested after ‘altercation’ in Newtownards

Detectives investigating an “altercation” involving a man armed with a baseball bat in the Scrabo Road/Cuan Place area of Newtownards on Sunday have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Gillian Horner said: “Shortly after midday two males, one armed with a baseball bat, were reported to be involved in an altercation with another male near the roundabout at the top of the Scrabo Road.

“The two males then attempted to stop cars in the same area.

“Also, around this time, we received a report of a silver-coloured car chasing a male along the Scrabo Road.

“Police attended the area and subsequently arrested three men, aged 25, 26 and 39 on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon in a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

DC Horner added: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Scrabo Road/Cuan Place area on Sunday around midday. Did you see what happened? If you have information which you think may help our investigation please call detectives in Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 679 of 21/10/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”