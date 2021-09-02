Several properties were searched and items seized.

A police spokesperson said: Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating violent dissident republican activity, have arrested three males in the Lurgan area.

“A number of properties have also been searched and items seized for further examination as part of the investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police appeal.

“The men, aged 52, 45, and 38, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for interview.”

-

-

Four arrests after man stabbed in Portadown during mass brawl in People’s Park Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.