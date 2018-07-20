Three men released following anti-terror arrests in north Belfast.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, arrested under the Terrorism Act after a suspected firearm was found in a car in north Belfast have been released unconditionally.

A 36-year-old who was also detained after officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force stopped a car in Clifton Street on Wednesday night has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

At the time of the arrests, a police spokeswoman said: “The suspected firearm recovered from the vehicle will be forensically examined.”