Three people escape injury after volley of shots fired at NI home in early hours

Three people escaped injury after shots were fired at a house at the Arosa Parade area of north Belfast early today.

Detective Sergeant Arnott said: “It was reported to police shortly after 8:30am this morning (Thursday 24th October) that four shots were fired at a house in the area sometime between 4am and 5am this morning.

"Two males and a female were inside the property at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of any injuries.

"Damage was caused to the window, wall and ceiling of a living room in the property.

"An upstairs bedroom was also damaged during the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Police are appealing for "anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during that time to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 264 24/10/19"

" Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," they add..