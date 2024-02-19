Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 6pm, it was reported that two masked men armed with knives, entered a premises in the Rockville Street area.

“They threatened the shop assistant before making off empty-handed, on foot in the direction of the Glen Road.

“At approximately 6.15pm, a second report was received that two masked men armed with knives had entered a shop in Iveagh Street.

“They threatened a member of staff before making off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

“Officers attended and following searches, arrested three people, two men aged 33 and 38 and a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences including robbery.

“All three remain in police custody at this time."

The statement adds that this “was an example of good work by officers who were able to track down and apprehend all three people involved within a very short period of time, ensuring that local community was kept safe”.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed wither incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 10 quoting reference 1554 of 18/02/24,” he added.