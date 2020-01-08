Three people taken hostage on bus - PSNI vehicle rammed as bus escapes across border

A PSNI patrol was rammed by a hijacked minibus close to the border on Wednesday.

Three members of the public were allegedly taken hostage when two men boarded the minibus at Dublin Airport before driving on the M1 towards Northern Ireland.

Two men in their thirties have been arrested.

The passengers were not harmed physically and were let off the bus near Julianstown, Co. Meath.

The hijacked vehicle crossed the border near Dundalk, Co. Louth.

"Officers observed the vehicle in Crossmaglen Square, and upon police entering the car park the transit van collided with the police vehicle causing damage to the front of the car," confirmed the PSNI.

"The transit van then made off from the area and re-crossed the border.

"The PSNI officers were not injured during the incident."

Two men in their 30 have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

This is a developing story - updates to follow.