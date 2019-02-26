Three reports of separate burglaries within small Co Down area

Detectives received three reports of burglaries within just five minutes last night.

They took place in north Co Down between 7.40pm and 7.45pm.

At 7.40pm, it was reported that entry had been forced to property in the Craigdarragh Park area, not far from Seahill train station to the west of Bangor, sometime between 4.30pm and 6.50pm, causing damage to doors.

Items reported stolen included a gold watch and a sum of money.

Two males had been seen in the area acting suspiciously earlier.

One of the males is described as 5ft tall, believed to be his early 30s, bald, and wore a black hooded top, Adidas track bottoms with white stripes and white trainers.

The second male is described as being dark haired, around 5ft 10in tall with facial hair.

He is reported as having worn a navy body warmer, a grey hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

At 7.42pm, a burglary was reported at a property in the Martello Park area, just a few hundred yards away from the first one.

Again, entry to the property had been forced, sometime between 8am and the time it was reported to us.

Damage was caused to doors. A gold and diamond engagement ring and an xBox and xBox games were reported stolen.

Two minutes later, at 7.44pm, police received a report of an attempted burglary at Rhanbuoy Park, also in the same area.

Damage was caused to a door, however, it is not believed entry was gained to the property.

Police believe the incidents are linked.

They said in a statement: “I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in these areas around these times and witnessed any suspicious activity or, who may have subsequently been offered for sale jewellery or other items that have been reported stolen in suspicious circumstances to call detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 25/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have on individual householders. Don’t make it easy for them, stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. We would like all of you to help us spread the message.

“Please ensure that all houses, sheds and garages are secured, particularly during the hours of darkness.

“Do not keep valuables or large amounts of cash in your home, and remember, safes are able to be removed.

“Do not leave any tools/ladders outside which can be used to access your property. Do not answer the door during the hours of darkness unless you are expecting someone or you have a security latch and can check identity first.

“Keep an eye on your property and please report to the police any suspicious callers or vehicles. This includes cold callers or services being offered at inflated prices. If you do have CCTV systems, please ensure that they are working, and please look out for elderly/vulnerable neighbours and check on them regularly.”

If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.