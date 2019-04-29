Three times over the limit Carnlough driver put vehicle on its roof

A 63-year-old man was found to be three times the drink drive limit after he crashed and put his vehicle on its roof at Garron Road near Carnlough.

Phelim McAllister, of Bay Road, Carnlough, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18 and admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath last September.

The court heard the defendant was receiving treatment from the Ambulance Service when police arrived on the scene of the collision.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 108 with the legal limit being 35.

The defendant told police he was travelling towards Carnlough when he hit an embankment on the opposite site of the road.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant accepted that on the day in question he had too much alcohol and was making a journey between Cushendall and Carnlough.

The lawyer said it was an “aberration” and the defendant was embarrassed by what had happened.

Banning McAllister for two years and fining him £300, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a very high reading.