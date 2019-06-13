Threw Buckfast bottle at camera

After throwing a Buckfast bottle at a CCTV camera on the home of a woman he knew as a dinner lady at school a 22-year-old man also threw a concrete block at her house.

Paul Campbell, Clonmeen, Craigavon, admitted criminal damage to CCTV and a window on December 30 last year.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday police received a report from a resident of Enniskeen that a downstairs kitchen window had been broken.

A Buckfast bottle had been thrown at a CCTV camera causing damage and the defendant was identified as he was known to the injured party. He was also banging on the door and window. Campbell also went to a neighbour’s house where he got a concrete block which he threw at the house. His fingerprints were found on the window and the door.

When interviewed he said he couldn’t remember the incident.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said it was an unusual set of circumstances.

He explained that the injured party lived near to where his client lived at the time and she was known to him as his dinner lady at school.

Mr Reid added that drink was a factor and the defendant had compensation of £130 with him in court.

District Judge Mark McGarrity said Campbell was someone who could benefit from probation.

He imposed an 18 month probation order and a compensation order for £130.