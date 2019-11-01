Timothy Graham murder: Bangor man remanded in custody

A 45-year-old man was remanded into custody today charged with the murder of Timothy Graham in Co Down.

Mr Graham, 47, was allegedly stabbed to death outside his home in Enterprise Court, Bangor in the early hours of Thursday.

Andrew Ian Vance appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a single charge of murder.

Vance, with an address at Enterprise Court in Bangor, did not seek bail, the Courts Service confirmed.

District Judge Paul Copeland remanded him in custody following the brief hearing.

Vance is due to appear again by video-link at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, Detective Inspector Millar said his thoughts were with Mr Graham’s family.

“I understand that this murder is extremely shocking and concerning for people living in the local community. I want to provide reassurance that I am not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder at this time. If anyone has any further information that could assist the investigation please call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19.”