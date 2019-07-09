Tommy Robinson begs U.S. President Donald Trump to grant him political asylum

British anti-Islam and right-wing activist, Tommy Robinson, has made a bizarre appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump to grant him political asylum in America.

A founder of the English Defence League (E.D.L.), Robinson appeared on U.S.A. based conspiracy theory website, InfoWars, on Monday during which he appealed directly to President Trump to grant Robinson and his family political asylum in America.

“I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case,” said Robinson.

“I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work.

"I feel like I am two days away from being sentenced to death in the U.K. for journalism."

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found to have been in contempt of court when he videoed defendants in a criminal trial outside Leeds Crown Court on Facebook Live 2018.

Robinson was convicted of contempt of court in Leeds Crown Court in 2018 and was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

The conviction and sentence were both quashed later in 2018 when Robinson's appeal was successful and he was released.

However, in March 2019, the Attorney General, Geoffrey Cox, ordered Robinson go on trial for contempt of court allegations after the case was referred on to him for further investigation by judge, Nicholas Hilliard, in October 2018.

Robinson was again found to have been in contempt of court at a hearing in the Old Bailey, London on Friday July 5, 2019.

Robinson is due to be sentenced on Thursday July 11, 2019 and said if imprisoned he will be killed because "jihadi gangs" control all of the prisons in the United Kingdom.