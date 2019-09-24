Tortured N.I. business man had three letters carved onto his chest and finger nails pulled out

Those responsible for the abduction and vicious assault of a Northern Ireland businessman also used a knife to carve three letters on to his chest, according to reports.

Kevin Lunney was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh on Tuesday September 17, 2019.

Businessman Kevin Lunney. (Photo: Presseye)

Mr. Lunney, who is a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car by a gang of four masked men.

Mr. Lunney was then subjected to a vicious and extremely violent assault during which he had the letters 'Q-I-H' carved on to his torso, according to the Irish News.

It is also believed the gang removed Mr. Lunney's finger nails, broke his leg and slashed his face with a knife.

The gang then dumped Mr. Lunney at the side of a road in Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co. Cavan some time before 9pm.

Mr. Lunney was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

Forensic evidence

Meanwhile, police in the Republic of Ireland have identified the location they believe Mr. Lunney was taken to to be tortured and beaten.

The investigation is focusing upon a container in Drumbade outside the village of Ballinagh in Co. Cavan.

It is believed the container was used by the gang to conceal Mr. Lunney while they carried out the assault.

Police in Ireland have made further appeals to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with them at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.