Trading Standards warning over online dress distress

The Trading Standards Service has issued a warning about websites selling poor quality dresses at knock-down prices.

It has received a number of complaints from consumers who have lost money are buying products from what appear to be UK-based occasional wear stockists.

Consumers have told how they have purchased items from a website ending in ‘.co.uk’, and having what appeared to be a registered UK business address. It said “they were all left dismayed on receiving an ill-fitting reproduction with only a passing resemblance to the clothing advertised”. On attempting to return the items, the traders often refused any redress.

In addition to this, some consumers have then faced an unexpected customs bill to import the item from China.