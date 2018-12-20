Traffic congestion to avoid this morning

A number of accidents are causing traffic congestion across Northern Ireland this morning.

According to Trafficwatch NI at 9.15am, motorists are advised of long tailbacks on the Plumbridge Road, Newtownstewart due to a one vehicle road traffic collision. Drivers of large vehicles should seek alternative routes.

In Co Armagh at 8.45am, there was a serious RTC on the A3 Northway at Portadown. The road is closed at the Rushmere and Seagoe Turn off at the M12 and tailbacks have extended onto the M1.

In Belfast there is a collision on Gt Georges St, leaving M2 and M3. Drivers swapped details and moved on at 08:35am.