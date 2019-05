Traffic lights at a busy Belfast junction are now out of action after a collision in the area.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "Belfast traffic lights out of action Knock Rd / Kings Rd / Gilnahirk Rd Jct" after a road traffic collision "has taken out traffic controller cabinet".

The post adds that the cabinet contains electronics that makes all traffic lights at junction work.

"Plus there is damage to electricity supply to the controller," adds the Tweet.