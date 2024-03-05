Traffic & Travel: Broken down lorry just past Grosvenor Road Bridge on start of off-slip to Divis Street - areas where cars starting to queue
There are reports of a broken down lorry just past Grosvenor Road Bridge on start of off-slip to Divis Street (heading in York St direction), according to TrafficwatchNI.
And according reports this has caused any significant disruption so far.
Meanwhile in the Greater Belfast areas traffic is getting busy on the following routes:-
- A1 approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
- M1 Belfast bound at J8 - J7 Sprucefield
- leaving the M2 at Nelson Street
- A12 Westlink towards York Street
And in Co Down, Warrenpoint, there is a report of a fallen tree blocking Upper Dromore Road near Carlingford Lodge Care Home.
Motorists are advised that extra care is needed in the area.