Traffic & travel: Nails litter route - call for caution
Hundreds of nails and screws are understood to have littered a busy route in Co Antrim, PSNI have warned.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 7:15 am
- 1 min read
A post on TrafficwatchNI this morning said: “Glengormley Police confirming hundreds maybe thousand screws/nails on road - top of Prince Charles Way / Manse Road at Roundabout - we have a crew on way to remove them - extra care - maybe consider alternative route until we get this attended”.
An update adds: “all good to go – @deptinfra Roads just got this cleaned up (06:43)@Translink_NI”.