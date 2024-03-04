Traffic & Travel: Road reopened after Co Armagh collision - One person taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance
Road users are advised that the Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan, which was closed earlier this morning following a road traffic collision, has now reopened.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service have said they received a 999 call at 07:53 on Monday, 4th March following reports of an RTC on Cornakinnegar Road Area, Lurgan.
"NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the incident,” they said.
"One person was taken taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”