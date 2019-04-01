Trial of man accused of hammering Sparky the pup has been postponed

The trial of a man accused of hammering to death Sparky the puppy has been postponed amid issues over DNA.

Kyle Keegan, formerly from Lurgan but who now has an address at Rodney Drive, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to animals and criminal damage.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 07/02/2018'Kyle Keegan appears at Craigavon Court on Wednesday, He is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals, It is in relation to 11-week old puppy (Sparky) , who had been killed with a hammer in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan on Monday evening.'Photo Pacemaker Press

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him when he appeared at Craigavon Crown Court back in November.

Previous courts have heard how the remains of the 12-week-old pup were found in a bin in Lurgan after a party on February 3 last year.

At Craigavon Crown Court today (Monday) Keegan was due to stand trial but the case was postponed until June 5.

His defence barrister Mr Barry McKenna said issues had arisen over DNA of all three suspects in the case.

He said the Crown’s forensic scientist had analysed the DNA and had eliminated two of the suspects.

However Mr McKenna added that their DNA expert, Mr Appleby, feels that one of those two suspects can’t be eliminated.

The prosecution barrister said the CSI dealing with the case has been on sick leave since last year and is unlikely to be returning to work this year.

The trial date was set for June 5 with a review on May 5.