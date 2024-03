Tributes pour in after shock death of Dean Dobbin whilst on holiday in Gran Canaria

Dean Dobbin

According to reports a post mortem was due to take place on Wednesday, two days after the Downpatrick man’s body was found in an apartment building in the popular resort of Puerto Rico.

A Civil Guard source said “there were signs of violence but the autopsy results are still pending”.

It has been reported Mr Dobbin suffered a head injury from a blow or a fall.

A death notice in Funeral Times says he died suddenly while abroad.

“Loving father to Aodhan and dearly beloved son of David and Annemarie,” it adds.

"Much loved brother of Mark and David. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and nephew. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath also offered his condolences to the family and friends of a young Downpatrick man found dead in Gran Canaria.

The south Down MLA said: “I’d like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the young man from Downpatrick who has tragically been found dead in Gran Canaria.

"This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.

“I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.

"I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest.