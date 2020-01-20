Tributes pour in as Deputy Chief Constable announces retirement at end of the month after 34 years service

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin has announces he hopes to retire at the end of the month.

This morning in a Tweet he says: "I have today informed the Policing Board of my intention to retire at the end of the month when a new Deputy Chief Constable is appointed.

"Being a police officer for nearly 34 years, in both the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, has been a huge honour and a true privilege. I believe passionately in the contribution that policing makes to our community; and it will be the many stories of bravery and compassion by my colleagues in the delivery of their duty, which I will remember in the years to come.

"I will always be grateful for the friendships I have built both within the police service and among the community I have been humbled to serve. As I face the next chapter in my life, I am very mindful of the many colleagues and friends who we’ve lost and for whom retirement has been denied. They and their families will always be in my thoughts.

"I am extremely proud to have been part of the journey that policing has made to date; and I know, with the commitment of colleagues and the partnership of the community, we will continue to make Northern Ireland a safer and more confident society. I leave with a real sense of optimism for the future and wish all my colleagues well as they continue their vital service to our entire community."

In response Chief Constable Simon Byrne Tweeted: "Many thanks Stephen for your enormous and positive contribution to Policing in Northern Ireland over the last 34 years, and for your personal support to me over the last 6 months.

"I wish you and your family my sincere best wishes for a long retirement and for the future".

Policing Board Chairperson, Professor Anne Connolly said: "The Board has been informed of T/Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin’s retirement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland at the end of January 2020.

"I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to policing and service to the community over his career and wish him well for the future."

Justice Minister Naomi Long also paid tribute saying: "Over a long and distinguished career in policing, Stephen Martin has made an enormous contribution to the security and safety of the Northern Ireland community.

“In his role as a senior officer, Stephen has been an eloquent advocate for the PSNI, working tirelessly and with integrity to play a crucial role in delivering a professional, high quality policing service for everyone in our society.

“We are all indebted to Stephen for the commitment he has shown over his 34-year career and I wish him well for the future.”