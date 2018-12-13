Tributes to man, 93, who died in road crash

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has expressed his “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of a 93-year-old man who lost his life at Annaghmore, outside Portadown.

He was speaking after 93-year-old John Joseph Milsop was killed in a single vehicle collision, in his red Nissan Micra, on the Derrycoose Road outside the town at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Mr Beattie said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of this gentleman.

“Another life has been taken from within our community and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone with information to please get in touch with the PSNI”.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said Mr Milsop was “a highly respected member of the Portadown community” and lived off the Dungannon Road. It is understood he had been a retired sheep farmer.

Mr Buckley said: ““Our thoughts and prayers are with the family circle.

“This is heartbreaking news at any time but especially at the mouth of Christmas when there will be an empty seat at the dinner table.”

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.