Trio arrested after NI social club burglary

Three people have been arrested following a break-in at a sports social club in west Belfast.

Police received a report of a burglary in progress at a premises on the Upper Springfield Road in the early hours this morning.

Detective Sergeant Paddy Conlan said: “A member of the public reported that a number of people had forced entry to the premises at around 1.50am and then left the scene in a silver car. Officers attended immediately, and using information provided by the reporting person, stopped a silver Peugeot 307 car.

“The occupants of the car, two men aged 26 and 27, and a 26-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and going equipped for theft.”

All three remain in custody this morning. Police said it is unclear at this time if anything was taken from the club and the investigation is ongoing.