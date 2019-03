Three men arrested by detectives investigating a paramilitary style attack in Belfast have been released unconditionally.

A man was found in an alleyway in the Westrock Park area of the city around 8.30pm on Friday with a single gunshot wound to each leg.

Three men, two aged 39 and one aged 33, were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police said those arrested under this legislation must be charged, released pending report to the PPS or released unconditionally - bail is not permitted.