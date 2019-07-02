Trio sentenced over video assault on girl in Bangor

Police have welcomed the conviction of three teenagers over an assault at Bangor seafront in April last year that was videoed and posted online.

Following the hearing at Newtownards Crown Court on Tuesday, Detective Constable Hughes said: “Cora Campbell and William Boyd were sentenced to a total of 32 months, 16 months in custody and 16 months on licence, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They were also given a restraining order for three years.

“A teenage girl who was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was given a youth conference order including 120 hours of unpaid community service and ordered to send a letter of reflection to the victim.

“This was clearly a traumatic ordeal for the victim and I hope it gives them some measure of comfort that the perpetrator has been found guilty.”