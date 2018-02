Three men have been charged with affray and unlawful assembly, following an altercation at a north Belfast bar,

A gang of 30 masked men entered the Mount Inn in Tiger’s Bay around 7.50pm on Wednesday.

One person was assaulted in the incident.

The men, two aged 25 and one aged 47, will appear at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.