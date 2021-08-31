TUV: Cross-border elements are gravest mistake in a long and shameful south Armagh PSNI report

Soldiers in Crossmaglen in 1994, surrounded by Sinn Fein protestors, who converged on the police/army barracks to object to its presence in the village

Mr Allister, alongside Ballymena councillor Matthew Armstrong and party activist Samuel Morrison held what they described as a “robust meeting” with temporary Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singelton yesterday.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Allister gave a damning denouncement of the report’s contents, saying “one could be forgiven for thinking could have been written by Sinn Fein”.

He went on: “Perhaps the most significant aspect of this report is its proposals relating to the cross border elements. It suggests ‘joint rather than parallel policing’ with the Garda with ‘a cross-border accountability mechanism’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This cuts to the heart of sovereignty. No foreign police force should have a say in how policing operates in Northern Ireland.

“As I told the PSNI during our meeting this morning, there has been no report seeking to address the issues which are leading to a crisis of confidence within the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist community – something which will not be lost on many when they read this idiotic and insulting document.

“If this report and its recommendations are approved, there will be a duty on all Unionists on the Policing Board to immediately resign. They should make this clear today. Nothing less than implacable opposition will do.”

He recounted a number of recent events which have shaken some people’s confidence in the PSNI, including the Bobby Storey funeral, its ‘hands-off’ approach to a recent INLA commemorative gun display, and police action against Christian street preachers.

More from this reporter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.