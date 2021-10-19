Northern Ireland has been identified as a puppy trafficking hub

BBC NI have warned it could make for upsetting viewing as journalist Mandy McAuley reveals the findings of a month-long undercover investigation across Ireland and the United Kingdom on the trail of those seeking to profit from the sale of sick and dying puppies.

It comes as the USPCA is set to launch a report detailing the shocking scale and ruthless nature of Northern Ireland’s puppy industry, which has been feeding the demand for pups not only on a local level, but also in Great Britain.

The animal charity’s report ‘Puppy Dog Fortunes’ is being launched at Stormont tomorrow afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s BBC NI Spotlight investigation revealed how many illegally exported dogs in the UK begin life in barns and sheds in the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland is also identified as a hub for trafficking such dogs into other parts of the UK.

Speaking to Spotlight investigators Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn from the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said: “For the puppy trade in Scotland, I would say 90% of all problems come through Belfast. To me it’s the new drugs.”

Spotlight is on BBC One NI tonight (Tuesday) at 10.35pm.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry