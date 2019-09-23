Two arrested after police chase

Two people have been arrested after a car was spotted driving recklessly in the Craigavon area this morning.

The PSNI thanked the public who kept them updated on the blue car which was seen travelling erratically between Rushmere Shopping Centre and Portadown.

Car was spotted driving erratically

In a statement today, the PSNI said: "Brilliant work from you lot already this morning.

"Thanks to a number of calls from your good selves - we have two in custody for a plethora of driving offences.

"These calls kept us up to date so we could get crews to the right place quickly.

"Did you see this vehicle this morning? Who was driving and more importantly, HOW it was being driven.

"It was driving this morning between Portadown and Rushmere around 1020-1040. If you have dashcam, even better - please get in touch. Please give reference 527 23/09/19.

"Again - thanks for all the calls about this - thankfully no one was hurt (or worse) on this occasion."